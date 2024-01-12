Draper to Enable Collaborative CBRN Missions for UAS via DOD Contract

Draper will equip its unmanned autonomous systems with flight software and sensor-driven algorithms under a $26 million contract awarded through the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

The company said Wednesday that the other transaction authority agreement provides for UAS software capability additions to enable collaborative CBRN reconnaissance missions in degraded operating environments.

Through the integration of algorithms and software to Draper UAS, drones will be able to team up to autonomously perform missions to deliver situational awareness to warfighters.

The system modernization is part of JPEO-CBRND’s CBRN Sensor Integration on Robotic Platforms initiative. Efforts are anticipated to advance CBRN sensor and customize the All Domain Execution and Planning Technology autonomy framework of Draper.

“Our novel sensor-driven algorithms will allow the UAVs and robots to perform reconnaissance missions as a team and make real-time decisions about where to go next, increasing their efficiency and effectiveness,” said Won Kim, program manager at Draper.