in Contract Awards, News

Draper Books Navy Contract to Develop, Demonstrate UUV Autonomy Capabilities

Draper Logo
Draper Books Navy Contract to Develop, Demonstrate UUV Autonomy Capabilities
Navy contract award

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory has secured a potential five-year, $23.7 million contract to develop and demonstrate specialized unmanned underwater vehicle autonomy and simulation capabilities for the U.S. Navy.

The company will use a model-based systems engineering approach to build a full-spectrum UUV autonomy prototype to enable automated target detection and recognition, advanced machine learning techniques and multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work will occur in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to conclude by January 2029.

The Office of Naval Research awarded the contract through a long-range broad agency announcement and will obligate funds in the Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

POC - 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 31 to discuss the latest developments in the defense technology sector. Register here and save a seat at the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AutonomyCharles Stark Draper Laboratorycontract awardGovconmachine learningU.S. Navyunmanned underwater vehicle

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Jacobs, NASA Collaborate on CHAPEA Mars Habitat Simulation at Johnson Space Center - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jacobs, NASA Collaborate on CHAPEA Mars Habitat Simulation at Johnson Space Center
Lockheed Veteran Adam Broecker Named CEO of Crescent Space Services
Lockheed Veteran Adam Broecker Named CEO of Crescent Space Services