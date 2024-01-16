Draper Books Navy Contract to Develop, Demonstrate UUV Autonomy Capabilities

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory has secured a potential five-year, $23.7 million contract to develop and demonstrate specialized unmanned underwater vehicle autonomy and simulation capabilities for the U.S. Navy.

The company will use a model-based systems engineering approach to build a full-spectrum UUV autonomy prototype to enable automated target detection and recognition, advanced machine learning techniques and multi-vehicle collaborative autonomy, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work will occur in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to conclude by January 2029.

The Office of Naval Research awarded the contract through a long-range broad agency announcement and will obligate funds in the Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.