DMI to Deliver On-Premises Application Hosting Services to CDC; Amy Rall Quoted

Amy Rall, Public Sector President, DMI

Digital transformation services provider DMI has secured a $27 million contract to provide on-site application hosting and monitoring services at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data centers in Atlanta, Georgia.

DMI said Thursday the contract encompasses software and data management enhancements to CDC applications to boost the delivery of health services to the public.

“At DMI we are uniquely situated at the intersection of the public sector’s mission-driven initiative and the private sector’s tireless pursuit of progress, bringing insights and expertise from both sectors to optimize CDC’s data centers, driving digital transformation, without compromising security or functionality,” said Amy Rall, president of DMI’s public sector.

Pankil Patel, vice president of public sector health and human services at DMI, said the company will build on its application operations and maintenance practices to ensure the availability and accessibility of CDC’s digital services and introduce technical advancements to its infrastructure.

Written by Naomi Cooper

