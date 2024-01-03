DISA Seeks Information on Potential Industry Sources of JINTACC Software Development, Sustainment Services

The Defense Information Systems Agency has issued a sources sought notice to determine the technical capability of small businesses to provide software development and sustainment support for the Joint Interoperability of Tactical Command and Control Systems program.

DISA is seeking information on potential industry sources that could provide such services for the Tactical Data Link Configuration Management Tool and the U.S. Message Text Format – Web Application, according to the notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The performance period for the JINTACC software development requirement is anticipated to run from September 2024 through September 2028.

Interested parties should share their experience in developing custom-built user interfaces and databases that integrate commercial off-the-shelf products, provide examples of their experience with cybersecurity and information assurance for Department of Defense systems and describe their experience in Agile development using scrum working with multiple teams, among other requested information.

Riverside Engineering is the incumbent contractor on the JINTACC requirement, which was awarded under the ENCORE III contract vehicle.

Responses are due Jan. 17.