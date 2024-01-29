DISA Issues Sources Sought Notice for Cyber Operations Strategic Planning, Readiness Support Requirement

The Defense Information Systems Agency is soliciting information on potential industry sources that could provide cyber operations strategic planning and readiness support services for the J-3/5/7 Directorate, which is responsible for command and control of operations.

The proposed requirement has a one-year base period and four option years that could run through the end of February 2029, according to a sources sought notice published Friday.

Booz Allen Hamilton is the incumbent contractor, supporting the requirement through its position on the Encore III contract vehicle.

Interested stakeholders that plan to respond to the notice should describe and provide examples of their organization’s experience developing concepts and strategies in support of operational effectiveness for C2 within the full spectrum of cyberspace and communications operations and share their experience creating a network of intelligence partners that enable the integration and synchronization of intelligence and counterintelligence to improve cyber operations.

DISA also wants vendors to describe their contingency planning support as relates to the agency, U.S. Cyber Command or Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network and share their experience in translating planned tasks into common language using Universal Joint Task List and Create Joint Mission Essential Task List structure in the Defense Readiness Reporting System Strategic program.

Responses are due Feb. 9.