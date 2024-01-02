in News, Technology

DIA Releases Solicitation for NeedipeDIA Broad Agency Announcement

"Seal of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency" by U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, licensed under CC0
Contracting opportunity

The Defense Intelligence Agency is soliciting white papers through the NeedipeDIA broad agency announcement for possible innovative ideas from industry and academia to help address mission critical requirements.

According to a SAM.gov notice for the follow-on solicitation, the agency is in need of capabilities that could assist in advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations and in meeting mandated requirements for national and international missions.

NeedipeDIA was launched to communicate the full range and full scope of DIA’s capability needs and to promote collaborative engagement with traditional and non-traditional organizations.

According to the unclassified website, DIA has requirements for artificial intelligence and machine learning, new analysis technologies and methods, enhanced counterintelligence and security, intelligence collections and mission support capabilities, among others.

DIA also released a notice for follow-on commercial solutions opening for NeedipeDIA. Both the BAA and CSO provide an entry point for interested parties to join the government acquisition process. The open period for the BAA is from Dec. 29, 2023, to December 28, 2028.

Responses for the two DIA postings are due Jan 10.

BAADefense DepartmentdiaDODGovconNeedipeDIA

Written by Christine Thropp

