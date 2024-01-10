in Cybersecurity, News

Devo Technology Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Data Platform

Massachusetts-based Devo Technology has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Moderate Authority to Operate designation for its data logging technology offering.

The cloud-native logging and security analytics services provider said Tuesday the Small Business Administration acted as sponsor for the FedRAMP accreditation of the Devo Security Data Platform.

Using HyperStream technology, the cloud platform uses real-time analytics and allows agencies to collect and retain petabytes of cybersecurity data logs for long periods from any device or application.

Kayla Williams, chief information security officer at Devo, commented, “Commercial customers have used the Devo Security Data Platform in the cloud for years, and this milestone enables us to continue to extend the same seamless experience to federal agencies and their partners.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

