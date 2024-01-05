in Executive Moves, News

DESE Research Hires Former Dynetics CTO Timothy Barton

Timothy Barton/LinkedIn
DESE Research Hires Former Dynetics CTO Timothy Barton
Timothy Barton, Chief Technology Officer, DESE Research

Timothy Barton, former chief technology officer of Leidos company Dynetics, has joined DESE Research as CTO.

The company announced Thursday that it hired Barton to oversee all growth, strategy, change management, planning, execution, technical differentiation and investments.

Barton has 30 years of experience in defense contracting, beginning with Department of Defense research projects at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory. His specialization included radar, sonar, radio frequency countermeasures and electronic warfare.

After 11 years, he was appointed as chief scientist of the ocean sciences division at Science Applications International Corp. Over the next 8 years in the company, he would move on to other roles, the last being CTO of maritime systems operations.

In 2013, he was given the same post at Leidos, where he would be technology chief of other departments such as command, control, communications, computers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; Leidos defense group and eventually Dynetics.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

DESE ResearchDyneticsexecutive moveGovconLeidosSAICTimothy Barton

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Amyx Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer & Industry Veteran John Selman; William Schaefer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amyx Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer & Industry Veteran John Selman; William Schaefer Quoted
Air Force Selects Applied Research Solutions for Sensing Technology Research Contract
Air Force Selects Applied Research Solutions for Sensing Technology Research Contract