DESE Research Hires Former Dynetics CTO Timothy Barton

Timothy Barton, former chief technology officer of Leidos company Dynetics, has joined DESE Research as CTO.

The company announced Thursday that it hired Barton to oversee all growth, strategy, change management, planning, execution, technical differentiation and investments.

Barton has 30 years of experience in defense contracting, beginning with Department of Defense research projects at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory. His specialization included radar, sonar, radio frequency countermeasures and electronic warfare.

After 11 years, he was appointed as chief scientist of the ocean sciences division at Science Applications International Corp. Over the next 8 years in the company, he would move on to other roles, the last being CTO of maritime systems operations.

In 2013, he was given the same post at Leidos, where he would be technology chief of other departments such as command, control, communications, computers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; Leidos defense group and eventually Dynetics.