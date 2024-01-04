in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Department of Air Force Awards CACI, Small Business Partners Enterprise IT Contracts

CACI International and its small business partners landed three blanket purchase agreements to support the Department of the Air Force’s Enterprise Information Technology as a Service Wave 1 program.

The winning small business Contractor Team Arrangement members are Oneida Technical Solutions, Bowhead and Expansia and Enhanced Veteran Solutions, Hanscom Air Force Base announced Wednesday.

CACI and Oneida received the End User Services Risk Reduction Effort Transition Execution BPA, which involves providing service desk and tier 2 support.

The Enterprise Service Desk and Unified Endpoint Management BPA orders were given to CACI and small business CTA members Bowhead and Expansia, and takes effect on Sept. 14.

The Field Services BPA orders were given to CACI and small business CTA members Enhanced Veteran Solutions and Oneida. The agreement includes field services standup, program management and operational expansion of tier 1 technical support.

