Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Talks to North Carolina HHS’ Joe Perez About Actionable Decision-Making Data

Measurable, repeatable and countable data makes information actionable and valuable for decision makers, said Joe Perez, senior systems analyst and team lead at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

He spoke to Bill Sullivan, vice president and general manager of Denodo, about how actionable data should be able to aid decision making, problem solving and answering questions.

Perez explained some effective strategies to utilize valuable data for business decisions: clearly define objectives, identify sources of information and clean up and organize data.

“I strongly encourage people to consider asking for help. Collaborate with other data analysts and scientists,” Perez said. “Do not be intimidated if their expertise exceeds your own… They might just help you streamline your own data exploration process and at the same time, help uncover those hidden gems that are in your data.”