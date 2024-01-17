DARPA Taps Mynaric for Phase 2 Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node Program; Tim Deaver Quoted

Laser communications technology developer Mynaric has secured a contract to develop an intersatellite optical communications terminal for enabling satellite constellations to communicate in space.

The company said Tuesday it will serve as a development partner for the second phase of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node program.

“We are at the tipping point of unleashing the full utility of these networks using free space optical communications technology to create seamless integration and interoperability between both government and commercial satellite constellations,” said Tim Deaver, vice president of U.S. government sales and strategic solutions at Mynaric.

Space-BACN seeks to create a low-cost, scalable terminal designed to facilitate communications among government and commercial satellite constellations in the low-Earth orbit by using optical intersatellite link standards.

The Phase 2 award followed the completion of the 14-month Phase 1 segment, which focused on developing the next-generation optical communications terminal’s benchtop model.