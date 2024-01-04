DARPA Taps Aurora to Build Active Flow Control Aircraft Demonstrator

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing subsidiary, to commence the development of a full-scale aircraft that uses active flow control for flight control.

Aurora will build and demonstrate the X-65 aircraft under the third phase of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors program, DARPA said Wednesday.

“The X-65 is a technology demonstrator, and it’s distinctive, diamond-like wing shape is designed to help us maximize what we can learn about AFC in full-scale, real-world tests,” said Richard Wlezien, program manager for CRANE at DARPA.

The experimental aircraft features two sets of control actuators: AFC effectors embedded across all flying surfaces and traditional flaps and rudders.

In 2020, Aurora secured a Phase 0 contract to develop a conceptual AFC design under the CRANE program.

The company received a potential $42.2 million contract to move forward with the second and third phases of the program in December 2022.