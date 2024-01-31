CSET, NobleReach Partner to Better Understand AI, Cyber Talent Demand & Supply; Linda Bixby Quoted

Georgetown University think tank Center for Security and Emerging Technology has entered into a partnership with private nonprofit NobleReach Foundation on the Prototype Analytics for Tracking High-demand Workforce in Innovative Skill Ecosystems, or PATHWISE, Project.

CSET said Tuesday that PATHWISE seeks to investigate U.S. talent trends in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, ensuring economic and national security by improving talent demand tracking and enhancing the alignment between industry needs and academia.

PATHWISE aims to map job skill categories within the databases of the Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau onto job postings relevant to AI and cybersecurity. The project also aims to develop methodologies that would analyze the talent development pipelines for AI and cyber within academia. These same methods are expected to be expanded onto other fields.

Accompanying research products like code and data visualization tools would subsequently be made publicly available.

Commenting on the effort, NobleReach Executive Vice President for Academic Partnerships Linda Bixby underscored the need for top technology talent, noting, “We need to understand the pathways from education to impact if we have any hope of designing a better future.”

Bixby’s organization has provided seed funding for the project.

“NobleReach is thrilled to partner with CSET on PATHWISE which will lead to great insights and outcomes as we begin to train and place new graduates in crucial technology positions within the U.S. government,” Bixby said.