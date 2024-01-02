in Contract Awards, DHS, News

Coast Guard Announces Plans for Follow-On Electronic Equipment Maintenance Support Requirement

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to award a five-year recompete through the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle to continue to provide engineering and management support services for the service branch’s electronic equipment.

USCG expects to release a solicitation by Jan. 22 and award the follow-on Electronics Integrated Logistics and Maintenance Support Services Contract by the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to a notice published Wednesday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The proposed follow-on award will cover the identification of maintenance requirements using Reliability Centered Maintenance analysis, development of maintenance procedures for the service’s electronic systems and dissemination of such procedures through the agency’s information technology platforms.

The vendor should also provide personnel to help develop maintenance artifacts in accordance with USCG’s instructions.

The planned contract has an estimated value of $20 million to $50 million.

Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs is the incumbent contractor.

Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, with an expected completion date of April 29, 2029, according to APFS.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

