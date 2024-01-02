Cloudera’s Rob Carey Highlights Role of Data Integrity in AI Supply Chain Security

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, stressed the importance of data integrity in protecting the artificial intelligence supply chain from malicious actors and ensuring the security of warfighters relying on AI capabilities, Signal Magazine reported Monday.

“The idea of the integrity of the data is absolutely paramount to the successful implementation of any decision-making that comes off of data-based decision-making,” said Carey, a previous Wash100 awardee.

He also mentioned the four key elements that must be protected to safeguard an AI supply chain.

“I’m trying to encapsulate that cybersecurity and integrity of the network involves hardware, software and people—obviously—and data, so those four major elements you have to have all the proper protections in place,” Carey told the magazine in an interview.

