Christian Apostolou & Kiersten Todt Appointed to Netskope Leadership Team

Netskope has selected two individuals – Christian Apostolou and Kiersten Todt – to join its federal arm’s executive team.

Apostolou will take the lead of U.S. federal sales and Todt will serve as a CxO adviser, the company shared with ExecutiveBiz in an email sent on Tuesday.

John Giacomini , senior vice president of North America sales at Netskope, said the organization is “thrilled” to add Apostolou and Kiersten to its expanding public sector team.

“Their respective depths of expertise and proven leadership will greatly impact mission success and help move us forward in protecting and servicing our nation’s federal government agency customers and partners,” he said.

Apostolou has spent over 25 years in the technology industry and has served both public and private sector organizations throughout his career. In his previous role as director of network security sales at Forcepoint, he was in charge of selling the company’s offerings to Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and civilian customers. Prior to this position, he held roles at Intel Security, Endace and Check Point Software Technologies.

Todt brings with her an extensive background in federal roles, most recently serving as chief of staff of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where she was responsible for planning, allocating resources for and developing long-rage agency goals.

She began her public sector career as a presidential management fellow in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and has since held numerous roles in the U.S. government, one of which was executive director of former President Barack Obama’s independent, bipartisan Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

Within the private sector, Todt has held leadership roles at Liberty Group Ventures and Good Harbor Consulting. In her new role at Netskope, she will help grow the organization’s federal business and oversee its collaboration with clients.

These appointments follow Netskope’s recent attainment of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization at the High Impact level on the FedRAMP Marketplace for its GovCloud technology.

“Netskope GovCloud and the strength of our capabilities are well regarded across public sector agencies, and I see tremendous opportunity for Netskope’s services,” Apostolou said.

Todt noted the U.S. government’s prioritization of secure cloud infrastructure, which she said can be supported by Netskope’s technology and the new authorization.