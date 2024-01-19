in Cloud, News

CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service

"CGI Logo", by CGI Group Inc., www.cgi.com, licensed under CC0
CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service
Sunflower asset, management service

CGI’s government business has secured an approval from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to offer its Sunflower asset management cloud-based service to the public sector.

Sunflower is a tool for agencies to manage their information technology assets as well as federal and personal properties more efficiently, using standardized software, CGI Federal said Thursday.

“Sunflower’s listing as a FedRAMP-approved solution provides federal IT decisionmakers with additional confidence that CGI cloud technologies meet the highest security and compliance standards for mission-critical government entities,” said John Owens II, senior vice president of consulting delivery at CGI Federal.

The software-as-a-service platform is available for use for various federal government agencies on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

CGI FederalcloudFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRAMP approvalGovconJohn Owens IISaaSSunflower Asset Management

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Antoine Harden Named Elastic Regional VP of Federal Health Care & Federal Civilian
Antoine Harden Named Elastic Regional VP of Federal Health Care & Federal Civilian
Lockheed to Demo PAC-3 MSE Missile Integration With Aegis Combat System via Live-Fire Test
Lockheed to Demo PAC-3 MSE Missile Integration With Aegis Combat System via Live-Fire Test