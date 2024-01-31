CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango Secures 3rd Wash100 Award for Driving Contract Wins & Tech Progress

Executive Mosaic is pleased to honor CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango with a 2024 Wash100 Award for her unwavering dedication to growing the company through contract wins and technology advancement.

“I’m proud of the work CGI performs in partnership with the federal government,” said Mango. “Federal leaders today are navigating a complex environment with shifting geo-politics, an inter-connected world, budget uncertainty, talent pool transformation, accelerating cyber threats, rising stakeholder expectations and advancing technologies to name a few. We work with our government partners to successfully navigate this environment and identify opportunities to transform internal and stakeholder facing processes and solutions.”

Mango continued, “The biggest opportunity in front of our community is charting a vision and the journey to harness the voluminous data and advanced technologies, and transform that data into insights that drive outcomes. What the government does matters, and as a proud member of the government community for nearly three decades, I am excited about the opportunities we have to effectively and efficiently accomplish mission success and serve the citizens and residents of the United States.”

Highlighting Mango’s Wash100 win, Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Award founder, said, “Stephanie has deployed outstanding technological adaptability and agility as she has led CGI’s focus and effort on bringing cutting edge cybersecurity, AI and transformative digital capabilities across industries. Stephanie leads and motivates her people and company to respond to the ever-evolving competitive and nation state threats which, thanks to AI, are happening at warp speed.”

“Stephanie is the tip of the spear serving CGI’s government customers. She is in pursuit of bringing best-in-class solutions from CGI’s vast resources to bear in the government market. Her business acumen, vision and strategic thinking have earned her a spot on the Wash100 list for the third year in a row,” Garrettson added.

Mango’s 2024 recognition represents her third induction into Wash100. She earned her previous award for securing contracts and spearheading technology progress, and her success in these efforts continued throughout the past year.

In 2023, CGI booked multiple significant awards, one of which was a $69.9 million State Department task order issued in October to lengthen its delivery of on-site processing functions for consular services in five nations – Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea – by implementing a modified version of its Atlas360 offering.

Mango noted that this collaboration was “grown from a close partnership” with the State Department. CGI, she said, “is committed to delivering enhanced solutions to satisfy the mission critical needs of U.S. embassies and consulates” amidst changing applicant and agency demands.

CGI also won a potential $522.6 million award from the Environmental Protection Agency, under which the company is responsible for helping the organization improve the security and efficiency of its technology portfolio at the application, platform and enterprise levels .

In November, the firm announced that it received a five-year U.S. Strategic Command contract to develop and maintain hardware, systems and software that make up the command’s Global Data Integration environment.

Mango said CGI is “proud of this opportunity to collaborate with USSTRATCOM” to upgrade U.S. defense capabilities and uplift the Department of Defense’s information technology strategy.

Under Mango’s leadership, CGI also added its Momentum financial management and acquisition suite to the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office’s digital Marketplace Catalog .

As the first commercial provider cleared to offer its products within the FM QSMO Marketplace, Mango said CGI is proud to be able to provide the Momentum platform to a variety of government organizations in support of the office’s goal of creating a dynamic shared services marketplace.

Another CGI focus area in which Mango has taken the lead is artificial intelligence.

In a November video interview with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt, she said the technology is shaping a “fascinating future.” Although AI is not new, she said, concurrent developments in hyperscale computing and data processing are helping it gain momentum.

CGI’s growing commitment to AI was demonstrated by the company’s July announcement of its intent to invest approximately $757.9 million to develop and hone AI offerings and strengthen its AI workforce.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Mango and the CGI Federal team on winning the 2024 Wash100 Award and looks forward to seeing where her guidance takes the company in the future.

