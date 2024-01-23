in Contract Awards, DHS, News

CBP Places Additional Orders for Auterion Unmanned ISR Systems Under Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program

The government solutions business of open architecture drone software developer Auterion will provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection with additional unmanned vertical take-off and landing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems under the Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program.

Auterion Government Solutions said Friday that it had already delivered an initial batch of unmanned ISR systems to CBP in 2023 for operational evaluation and assessment as part of CSOP and that the new systems are to be delivered as part of an option under the same program, which CBP exercised following a successful pilot testing.

The AuterionGS package for CSOP includes the vendor-agnostic robotics operating system AuterionOS and Auterion Mission Control, the ground control app for vehicles powered by AuterionOS. Also included was software customization services and basic operator training.

Commenting on the additional CSOP procurement, AuterionGS President Errol Farr said he and his organization are delighted to help enhance CBP’s operational efficiency.

Farr also underscored the role that open architecture plays in allowing “CBP and other government entities to swiftly expand their robotics fleets with new and enhanced capabilities.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

