Carahsoft’s Craig Abod Secures 10th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic is proud to name Carahsoft Technology President Craig Abod as a 2024 Wash100 Award winner. Abod, who appears on the prestigious Wash100 list for the tenth time this year, is recognized for driving continued innovation in the government software and information technology ecosystems and for elevating Carahsoft’s offerings through partnerships with cutting-edge technology companies.

Last year, Abod was a fierce competitor in the Wash100 popular vote competition. He appeared in first place in the weekly rankings for a record-breaking nine weeks, solidifying his reputation as a beloved and well-respected figure in the GovCon community. Help propel Abod to the top yet again — cast your votes at Wash100.com !

The coveted Wash100 Award is given to 100 outstanding executives in the government and government contracting landscape as recognition of their impact, vision, achievements and promise in the coming year. The forward-looking Wash100 list showcases “executives of consequence” who not only have achieved success over the past year but are also well-positioned to deliver positive outcomes to federal missions and initiatives in 2024 and beyond.

Commenting on Abod’s 2024 win, Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, said, “Craig continues to earn his spot on the Wash100 list by continually and reliably helping companies across the industry drive transformational growth into federal agencies and elevating government IT’s exposure to the latest entrants as well as entrenched legacy providers.”

“The GovCon sector depends upon proven leaders like Craig to guide us toward the next generation of innovation and excellence. Above all else, Craig leads by example. He is the consummate entrepreneur and embodiment of the American dream. The industry has watched while Craig built an unparalleled foundational engine of success for his customers, helping all boats rise,” Garrettson added.

Abod has been at the helm of Carahsoft as president for more than two decades. Abod’s instinct for staying ahead of the technology curve is evident in Carahsoft’s recent partnership with SandboxAQ . Under the new partnership, Carahsoft will distribute SandboxAQ’s offerings — including cryptography management, quantum sensing, simulation and optimization, among others — via its contracts and resellers.

“Carahsoft is excited to deliver SandboxAQ’s portfolio of cybersecurity and AI-enabled quantum solutions through our reseller partners to government, intelligence and defense agency contracts throughout the Public Sector,” commented Abod.

In addition to supporting quantum and AI offerings, Carahsoft is also bolstering its supply chain security offerings under Abod’s leadership. In December 2023, the company launched a partnership with Interos to provide supply chain intelligence to public sector customers.

Interos’ technology — which enables real-time supply chain monitoring and reporting — is available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners, the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract and the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract.

Carahsoft also supported notable cloud innovation over the last year. In the second half of 2023, Carahsoft partnered with both Applied Insight and with VMware to make cloud services more available to government customers. Additionally, Carahsoft launched its AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour Site to improve the user experience for federal agencies exploring applications customized for the Salesforce cloud platform.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Craid Abod and Carahsoft for their Wash100 recognition and looks forward to their continued impact across the federal landscape.