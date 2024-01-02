CACI Secures Navy Bridge Contract for Military Sealift Command Integrated Business System Maintenance

CACI has received a one-year, $32.7 million bridge contract from the U.S. Navy to maintain the Military Sealift Command’s lifecycle support platform for critical MSC software-intensive systems.
The Department of Defense said Friday that he company’s enterprise solutions business will be responsible for supporting the command’s Integrated Business Systems.
At the time of the award, a total of $8.6 million from the working capital funds will be obligated.
Work commenced on Jan. 1 and will conclude on Dec. 31.
In January 2019, CACI secured a five-year, $125 million task order to help design, build, implement and sustain the command’s IBS.