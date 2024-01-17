CACI Receives DIA Task Order for Enterprise Network Modernization Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International will provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with enterprise network modernization support under the eight-year, single award Enterprise Communications Services task order.

Work will be carried out in support of the DIA’s office of the chief information officer to meet a variety of network infrastructure requirements, including system design, implementation, operation and maintenance, CACI said Tuesday.

Commenting on the award, CACI President and CEO and Wash100 winner John Mengucci said his company will be able to “modernize, secure, and enhance DIA’s networks” because of its “differentiated capabilities and extensive past performance.”

“Our immense enterprise IT capabilities and boundless ability enable us to optimize infrastructure performance and enhance user experiences, while maintaining flexibility to respond to ever-changing intelligence needs. We look forward to ushering in an era of modern, secure interconnectivity for DIA operations,” Mengucci added.

The new CACI task order was issued under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III multiple-award, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract. CACI had secured a spot on the $12.6 billion vehicle in 2021.