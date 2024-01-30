CACI Books $81M DIA Contract for Database Modernization; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI has booked a potential five-year, $81 million Defense Intelligence Agency task order to help the agency’s National Media Exploitation Center, or NMEC, transform databases.

The award covers operational, sustainment and modernization services for databases within the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, CACI announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Tuesday.

John Mengucci , president and CEO of CACI and a five-time Wash100 Award winner who was recently inducted into the 2024 class, emphasized the company’s “extensive experience in providing tailored capabilities to support DIA’s IT intelligence needs and to address emerging priorities.”

“Our expertise ensures security and interoperability for NMEC’s databases and cloud architecture,” he said.

The task order was issued through DIA’s Data Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation and Engineering 2 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. Under the new award, CACI is responsible for updating legacy NMEC systems and establishing a secure cloud architecture to enhance information dissemination across the IC and DOD. The company will also offer management, operations and maintenance support, which will include the implementation of Agile methodologies.

This award closely follows CACI’s win of another DIA contract earlier this month, under which the enterprise is tasked with modernizing enterprise networks .