Bryan Jolly Named Leidos SVP of Digital Modernization for DISA IT Business Area
Bryan Jolly, formerly chief operating officer at Leidos‘ QTC Management subsidiary, has been named senior vice president of the digital transformation information technology business area for the defense contractor’s Defense Information Systems Agency portfolio, according to his LinkedIn post.

He has over 15 years of experience managing service delivery programs for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies.

Jolly most recently oversaw QTC’s health care program portfolios, including the Veterans Benefits Administration medical disability examinations and occupational health evaluations.

Before that, he led Leidos’ digital transformation and enterprise applications initiatives in a VP role within the Office of the Chief Information Officer.

He also served as a director overseeing the company’s enterprise IT and cloud portfolio.

Prior to joining Leidos, Jolly was chief technology officer for the Air Force IT programs at Lockheed Martin.

