Brian Overstreet Selected as President of Iron EagleX; Michael Grochol Quoted

Brian Overstreet has joined Iron EagleX as president.

He began his career as a signal officer in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and has since garnered a wealth of experience in the government contracting industry, the Tampa, Florida-based company said to ExecutiveBiz in an email sent Tuesday.

“Brian is exactly the type of leader IEX needs as we continue on our journey where we have gone five straight years of doubling in size each year,” said Michael Grochol , CEO of IEX. “Just like Brian’s previous ventures, IEX has a desire to be a truly disruptive defense integrator with employees all around the world supporting the most critical missions in national security.”

Prior to his appointment, Overstreet co-founded ARMA Global, a government information technology services provider, where he served as a partner and chief operating officer for nearly five years. The organization was acquired by General Dynamics in 2014 and now employs over 1,000 individuals.

Before ARMA Global, Overstreet was director of sales and operations at Dell Technologies, where he supervised both federal and state and local government sales activities.

He most recently served as a managing partner at Bellator, an investment firm focused on small businesses.

“Brian brings experience creating repeatable and predictable business processes while keeping our business agile and laser-focused on our customers and their mission. 2024 is poised to be the biggest year in company history and Brian is the right person to help deliver on it,” Grochol said.