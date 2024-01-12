Booz Allen Secures Navy 5G Network Implementation Contract; Chris Christou Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton will design, implement, operate and test a 5G cellular network and asset network platform in Guam under a two-year contract with the U.S. Navy.

The private 5G network will support the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment Naval Base Guam by delivering mobile and fixed wireless access, marking the company’s full-scale implementation of 5G technology in the Indo-Pacific region, Booz Allen said Thursday.

Chris Christou, a senior vice president and 5G, cloud and edge portfolio lead at Booz Allen Hamilton, said the contract win strengthens the company’s position as a key 5G integrator and innovator.

“Geographically dispersed landscapes like the Indo-Pacific require next-generation network solutions capable of achieving all domain command and control. We are confident in our solutions’ ability to overcome the obstacles that distributed, edge-like environments like Guam present,” added Christou.

The company will serve as the prime technology integrator for the contract, which is valued at approximately $10 million.