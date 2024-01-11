in DOD, News

Booz Allen, L3Harris Collaborate to Accelerate Development of CJADC2-Enabling Technology; Steve Escaravage & Khalid Syed Quoted

Steve Escaravage / Booz Allen Hamilton
Steve Escaravage, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton will work with L3Harris Technologies to accelerate the development and delivery of the Distributed Battle Management Node Tactical Operations Center-Light prototype, a Booz Allen solution meant to enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command & Control.

The TOC-L prototype uses as a design baseline the Modular Detachment Kit, a multidomain integration agent for tactical command and control that has already been fielded in live-fire exercises and deployed by U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Booz Allen said Wednesday.

Commenting on the strategic cooperation with L3Harris, Booz Allen Senior Vice President Khalid Syed said it would enable the production and accelerate the delivery of the TOC-L prototype.

Concerning MDK, Syed said it “was built to play a pivotal role in enabling CJADC2 operations” and is now “poised for further live-fire testing and operational deployment.”

For his part, Booz Allen Executive Vice President and Wash100 awardee Steve Escaravage said that MDK addresses the warfighter need for “a highly mobile, tailorable, and scalable command and control system at the edge” and that it enables “new warfighting concepts, including joint fires.”

Escaravage, who leads Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace Platform, went on to say that MDK “exemplifies Booz Allen’s focus on applying innovation at the intersection of mission and technology while transitioning new capabilities from the lab to real-world operations.”

Written by Aidan Daly

