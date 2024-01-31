Booz Allen Expands Fayetteville Presence With New Joint Tech Acceleration Facility

Booz Allen Hamilton has opened a new facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, designed to accelerate the production and deployment of warfighting capabilities for Department of Defense customers.

The newly established Joint Tech Acceleration Facility provides nearly 8,000 square feet of space to facilitate collaboration among teams to identify, prototype, test and deploy new capabilities, the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation said Monday.

Through the facility, Booz Allen will continue to support defense, civilian and national security clients in technical areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, software development and cybersecurity.

Annette Redman, an executive vice president at Booz Allen, said the collaboration space will enable the company to address DOD’s demand for rapid delivery and fielding of new capabilities to meet warfighter’s evolving requirements.

“Booz Allen is a valued member of our local technology-driven economy. They recognize our unique talent pipeline, fueled by more than 7,000 skilled veterans transitioning out of active duty each year, who are seeking rewarding careers and want to call Fayetteville and Cumberland County home,” said Robert Van Geons, president and CEO of FCEDC.