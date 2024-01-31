in News

Booz Allen Expands Fayetteville Presence With New Joint Tech Acceleration Facility

Booz Allen Hamilton Logo/boozallen.com
Booz Allen Expands Fayetteville Presence With New Joint Tech Acceleration Facility
New facility

Booz Allen Hamilton has opened a new facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, designed to accelerate the production and deployment of warfighting capabilities for Department of Defense customers.

The newly established Joint Tech Acceleration Facility provides nearly 8,000 square feet of space to facilitate collaboration among teams to identify, prototype, test and deploy new capabilities, the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation said Monday.

Through the facility, Booz Allen will continue to support defense, civilian and national security clients in technical areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, software development and cybersecurity.

Annette Redman, an executive vice president at Booz Allen, said the collaboration space will enable the company to address DOD’s demand for rapid delivery and fielding of new capabilities to meet warfighter’s evolving requirements.

“Booz Allen is a valued member of our local technology-driven economy. They recognize our unique talent pipeline, fueled by more than 7,000 skilled veterans transitioning out of active duty each year, who are seeking rewarding careers and want to call Fayetteville and Cumberland County home,” said Robert Van Geons, president and CEO of FCEDC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Annette RedmanBooz Allen Hamiltonbusiness expansionGovconinvestmentJoint Tech Acceleration FacilityRobert Van Geons

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

ICF Books HHS Contract to Enhance Kidney Dialysis Data Reporting System
ICF Books HHS Contract to Enhance Kidney Dialysis Data Reporting System
Reticulate Micro Launches Satcom Business Segment, Appoints Leadership Team
Reticulate Micro Launches Satcom Business Segment, Appoints Leadership Team