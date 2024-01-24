in News

BAE Tests Counter-Drone Prototype on Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle

AMPV C-UAS prototype

BAE Systems has tested a counter-unmanned aircraft system prototype, developed in partnership with Moog, on an armored multi-purpose vehicle during a live fire demonstration at the Big Sandy range in Kingman, Arizona.

The C-UAS prototype demonstrated its capability to detect, track and defeat stationary and moving targets in the air and on the ground in a series of realistic battlefield scenarios, BAE said Tuesday.

“In just over one year, our successful collaboration with Moog on the C-UAS prototype showcased the art of the possible of what a rapid response from leading industry providers can drive,” said Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director at BAE.

During the test, the prototype used a slew-to-cue capability to target stationary and moving small drones with 30 mm proximity rounds.

The AMPV C-UAS features the existing chassis of BAE’s family of vehicles and includes key enhancements of the External Mission Equipment Package top plate to enable rapid integration of future technologies into the AMPV.

The ExMEP on the prototype is configured with the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turret.

Moog’s counter-drone weapon package also includes Leonardo DRS’ Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars and Northrop Grumman‘s XM914 30mm cannon.

