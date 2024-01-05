BAE Systems Closes $50M Army Deal to Resume M777 Howitzer Structure Production

The U.S. Army sealed a $50 million undefinitized contract action agreement with BAE Systems for the construction of M777 lightweight howitzer major structures.

The transaction allows BAE to restart production of the titanium structures, the first lot of which is expected for delivery in 2025, the company said Thursday.

The new contract opens an opportunity for a new M777 manufacturing initiative while enabling resumption of the system’s existing production in the U.K. BAE plans to make the structures in its U.S. and U.K. supply chain entities.

“This restart of production of the major structures for the U.S. Army’s M777s comes at a critical time, with howitzers deployed on operations in Ukraine. The U.S., as well as Canada and Australia, has donated M777s to Ukraine,” said John Borton, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Weapons Systems UK. “We understand that they are performing well and we are very proud of our role in supporting our allies.”

The M777 gun system delivers rapid reaction from the ground at half the weight of other 155mm howitzers. BAE has so far supplied 1,250 units of the artillery to the U.S., Australia, India, Ukraine and other parts of the Americas.