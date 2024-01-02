BAE Receives $75M Contract From Australian Government for Additional F-35 Maintenance Bays

The government of Australia has signed a new facility services deed with the Australian subsidiary of BAE Systems worth $74.9 million for the construction of maintenance bays for F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

The Australian defense ministry said that the latest deal expands a prior commitment signed in November 2022 worth $67.9 million. That agreement called for the construction of four F-35 maintenance bays at BAE Systems Australia’s hangar in Newcastle Airport in Williamtown, New South Wales.

The new deal provides funds for an additional seven bays.

“This contract extension more than doubles our initial investment in the F-35 sustainment hub at Williamtown,” Australian Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said, noting that the BAE facility can serve as an F-35 repair and maintenance hub in the Indo-Pacific region.

The global F-35 fleet is expected to reach over 3,000 units. The Australian military placed orders for 72, of which 63 have been accepted.