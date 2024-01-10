Axellio, 2 Other Firms Combine Platforms to Enhance TLS 1.3 Network Traffic Decryption; Scott Aken Quoted

Axellio will integrate its PacketXpress network intelligence platform with Garland Technology’s EdgeLens network packet broker and Mira Security’s Encrypted Traffic Orchestration system.

The three companies reached a collaborative agreement to provide a cost-effective and centralized tool to improve TLS 1.3 protocol network traffic analysis and decryption, Axellio said Tuesday.

The combined software guarantees over 100 gigabytes per second of no-loss capture for existing secure sockets layers until the new TLS 1.3 version. It can detect encrypted traffic in physical, virtual or cloud-based environments, and works for multiple active and passive analysis applications.

“This partnership underlines our dedication to advancing cybersecurity and equipping organizations with the tools needed to navigate the complex digital threat environment, particularly with the advent of the new TLS 1.3 protocol,” Axellio CEO Scott Aken remarked.