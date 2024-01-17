in News, Technology

Axellio Gets Patent for Network Intelligence Platform; Scott Aken Quoted

Scott Aken/Axellio
Axellio Gets Patent for Network Intelligence Platform; Scott Aken Quoted
Scott Aken, CEO, Axellio

Axellio has secured a patent for its PacketXpress network intelligence platform.

PacketXpress is a key component of the company’s work with the U.S. Army in support of the service branch’s Garrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations Platform, Axellio said Tuesday.

As part of GDP, the platform works to detect and track anomalous activity, improve the integrity of network systems and strengthen the military branch’s cybersecurity.

PacketXpress is designed to capture, store, distribute and analyze network traffic at speeds exceeding 100 gigabytes per second. The platform can handle traffic with no packet loss while providing access to data directly from disk at over 100 Gbps for real-time analysis, network security monitoring and forensic analysis applications.

Axellio CEO Scott Aken said the patent award seeks to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities in the field of cybersecurity.

“This accomplishment fuels our passion for creating unparalleled technology that serves defense, intelligence, and global security missions,” added Aken.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ArmyAxellioCybersecurityGarrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations PlatformGovconnetwork intelligencePacketXpresspatentScott Aken

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

AWS Recognizes BAE Systems With Migration Competency Designation
AWS Recognizes BAE Systems With Migration Competency Designation
CACI Receives Defense Intelligence Agency Task Order for Enterprise Network Modernization Support; John Mengucci Quoted
CACI Receives DIA Task Order for Enterprise Network Modernization Support; John Mengucci Quoted