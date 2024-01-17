Axellio Gets Patent for Network Intelligence Platform; Scott Aken Quoted

Axellio has secured a patent for its PacketXpress network intelligence platform.

PacketXpress is a key component of the company’s work with the U.S. Army in support of the service branch’s Garrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations Platform, Axellio said Tuesday.

As part of GDP, the platform works to detect and track anomalous activity, improve the integrity of network systems and strengthen the military branch’s cybersecurity.

PacketXpress is designed to capture, store, distribute and analyze network traffic at speeds exceeding 100 gigabytes per second. The platform can handle traffic with no packet loss while providing access to data directly from disk at over 100 Gbps for real-time analysis, network security monitoring and forensic analysis applications.

Axellio CEO Scott Aken said the patent award seeks to demonstrate the platform’s capabilities in the field of cybersecurity.

“This accomplishment fuels our passion for creating unparalleled technology that serves defense, intelligence, and global security missions,” added Aken.