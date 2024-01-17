in News

AWS Recognizes BAE Systems With Migration Competency Designation

Cloud migration

BAE Systems has received a Migration Competency designation from Amazon Web Services in recognition of its efforts to help national security customers transition to the cloud to support their digital transformation initiatives.

The defense, aerospace and security solutions provider said Tuesday the designation validates its cloud migration and enablement expertise as an AWS Premier Tier Services partner.

“Our expertise in accelerating our customers’ digital transformation journey was critical to this achievement,” said Daniel Perkins, director of strategy and technology partnerships for BAE’s intelligence and security division.

Perkins noted that AWS is also a strategic partner within BAE’s Mission Advantage technology partnership program.

The AWS Competency Program recognizes companies and organizations in the AWS Partner Network that demonstrate technical capabilities in various areas.

Written by Naomi Cooper

