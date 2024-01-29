AWS Marketplace Launched in AWS Secret Region

Amazon Web Services has made AWS Marketplace available in an expansion of the digital product catalog for the intelligence community program or ICMP.

The launch of AWS Marketplace in the AWS Secret Region provides IC customers with access to 30 independent software vendors and 170 products developed to support workloads up to the Secret U.S. security classification level, the company said Friday.

ICMP serves as a digital catalog of software from ISVs that streamlines how IC customers find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. Networking, databases, data management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, operating systems, DevOps and business applications are some of the categories under ICMP.

The catalog also has a government-approved list of value-added resellers and AWS Channel Partners in ICMP to help identify third-party software products in the AWS Secret Region.

Meanwhile, AWS works to scan, test and verify that all products work in the AWS Secret Region before listing them in ICMP.