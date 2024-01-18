Astroscale US Books Space Force Contract for Development of In-Space Refueler

Astroscale ‘s U.S. business has secured a $25.5 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to build a small satellite capable of conducting uninterrupted refueling missions in geostationary orbit.

The Astroscale Prototype Servicer for Refueling will be designed to carry and transfer hydrazine directly to client spacecraft, eliminating the need for clients to maneuver to a fuel depot, Astroscale U.S. said Wednesday.

The contract, augmented by a $12 million contribution from Astroscale and its partners, will finance the development of the APS-R.

Astroscale has commissioned the Southwest Research Institute for the two-year construction of the APS-R bus in the institute’s facility in San Antonio, Texas. Delivery of the satellite is expected by 2026.

Ron Lopez, president and managing director at Astroscale U.S., commented, “This innovation in on-orbit servicing will ultimately extend the range and mobility of satellites in orbit, allowing the USSF to do more with their operational assets.”

