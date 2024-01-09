Artis Showcases Active Protection System for Combat Vehicles Facing Top-Attack Threats

Artis completed a demonstration of Sentinel, its third-generation active protection system for military vehicles under airborne or top-attack threats, Defense News reported Saturday.

The company showcased the cost-effectiveness of the technology compared to its previous Iron Curtain APS, which did not reach the fielding phase due to the high system maturity cost.

Artis has shown Sentinel’s capabilities to the U.S. Army as well as prime contractors and foreign military clients, particularly in the Middle East.

Company President Keith Brendley said that the APS was able to defeat not only top attacks but also tank-fired rounds, chain gun threats and sabot rounds, which explode and spray armor-piercing metal shards.

“I think the remarkable difference is in how you can configure the system. You can use different sensors, which we are. And No. 2, the countermeasures don’t have to cantilever far from the vehicle. They can be right up against the vehicle, then fire out at an angle,” Brendley explained.