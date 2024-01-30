Army Secretary Christine Wormuth Secures 2024 Wash100 Award for Digital Transformation, Force Modernization Leadership

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth was included in Executive Mosaic’s esteemed roster of 2024 Wash100 Award winners for continuously driving initiatives in support of the envisioned Army of 2030 and the early developmental phases of the Army of 2040. This is the second time that the Army leader was named among Executive Mosaic’s annual list of 100 elite leaders in the government and government contracting space.

“Christine is just the leader the U.S. Army needs in this period of dramatic digital transformation, force structure reform and the refocusing of recruitment efforts for the future global force. She navigates the formidable challenge of recruiting top-tier service members in an increasingly competitive market, and she is spearheading a transformative approach to talent acquisition that will redefine the Army’s future,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and creator of the Wash100 Award. “We thank Christine for her direction and we look forward to seeing her continued impacts ripple across the military ecosystem.”

Wormuth, as one of those awardees, remains committed to pushing for transforming the Army of the future.

Speaking at an Association of the U.S. Army event in October, Wormuth underscored the service branch’s pursuit of innovation and transformation to a data-centric, technology-driven service to prepare for future threats.

“In close partnership with industry, the Army has pressed ahead and stayed on track to implement our most ambitious modernization effort in 40 years,” she said. “With the introduction of each new system, we continue to increase our force’s capability to respond to various threats and serve as a credible deterrent to our adversaries.

The Army is also looking to partner warfighters with robotic systems as part of the planned Human-Machine Integrated Formations program, and the initiative aligns with service branch efforts to incorporate adaptability and flexibility in its modernization and restructuring goals .

“I see us embracing change, looking to the future, and becoming the more modern, more lethal, and more adaptive force we need to be. As we pursue the most significant modernization effort in generations, we are building an Army that can dominate in large-scale multi-domain operations,” remarked Wormuth.

The Army secretary is also prioritizing recruitment, with the service branch looking to bring in 60,000 new members every year. According to Wormuth, who was part of a discussion with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in September, there has been a speed-up in the recruitment pace in the past few months.

With the Army of 2030 underway, Wormuth maintains her outstanding leadership strategy and support for modernization efforts and innovation initiatives– the reasons she won her first Wash100 recognition in 2023.