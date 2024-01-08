in Acquisition & Procurement, News

Army Posts Solicitation for Potential $499M Geospatial Data Research Support Contract

GRIDS IV

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun seeking solicitations for a potential $499 million follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to research, integrate, develop and support the service branch’s geospatial systems and services.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the GRIDS IV contract will have an ordering period of five years and covers the provision of technical expertise to help the Army Geospatial Center coordinate, integrate and synchronize geospatial data standards and requirements.

The selected contractors will also provide direct geospatial support to warfighters and develop geospatial enterprise systems for the warfighter.

General Dynamics‘ One Source business and Leidos secured spots on a potential $200 million GRIDS III contract in February 2018 and were awarded a $99 million contract in August to continue to provide the Army with geospatial data support services.

Responses to the GRIDS IV solicitation are due Feb. 20.

