in Executive Moves, News

Antoine Harden Named Elastic Regional VP of Federal Health Care & Federal Civilian

Antoine Harden / LinkedIn
Antoine Harden Named Elastic Regional VP of Federal Health Care & Federal Civilian
Antoine Harden, Regional Vice President, Elastic

Antoine Harden, former head of public sector for health care and life sciences at Google, has been named regional vice president of federal health care and federal civilian at Elastic, according to a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

He joined the search and analytics engine provider following a nearly four-year career at Google, where he supported the mission objectives of federal civilian customers, including NASA and the Department of Energy.

Before that, he was regional sales director for the Department of Defense portfolio at Exabeam and sales director for federal civilian at RedSeal.

He also held sales and account management roles at software developer HyTrust, data security company Imperva, technology consulting firm IBM and enterprise software provider Salesforce.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Antoine HardenElasticexecutive moveGoogleGovconIBMSalesforce

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Northrop Grumman's Distributed Mission Operations Network Aids USAF Large-Force Virtual Training
Northrop Grumman’s Distributed Mission Operations Network Aids USAF Large-Force Virtual Training
CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service
CGI Federal Receives FedRAMP Approval for Asset Management Cloud Service