Amyx Welcomes Rick Schult as Chief Operating Officer; William Schaefer Quoted

Rick Schult has joined Amyx , a Tetra Tech company, as chief operating officer, bringing over two decades of federal consulting experience to the position.

In his new role, Schult will lead the delivery of services to Amyx clients, expand his portfolios and supervise over 600 staff, the Reston, Virginia-based organization shared with ExecutiveBiz in an email sent Monday.

Amyx President and CEO William Schaefer said Schult’s background in services the company offers and “passion for exceptional customer support and developing people” makes him a “perfect fit” for Amyx. “On behalf of the entire Amyx team, I welcome Rick to our high performing team,” Schaefer added.

Schult’s career experience is primarily centered around national security-focused agencies. In his most recent role as executive vice president of QinetiQ, Schult was a member of a team that captured and won a $169 million Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection contract. He also created a $2 billion pipeline around the company’s growing persistence surveillance capability. During the 17 years he spent with QinetiQ and its legacy organizations, Schult stood up its defense arm and drove over $1 billion in business growth.

Schaefer said Schult’s experience supervising delivery and growth organizations will help Amyx “bolster our efforts to scale and grow at speed.”

Since its acquisition by Tetra Tech in early 2023, Amyx has maintained its growth trajectory and expanded its portfolio of cybersecurity, systems integrations, acquisition and eDiscovery offerings.

“I am excited to leverage my experience and eminence within this market to work alongside my new colleagues to continue growth of our capabilities and deliver exceptional support to our customers,” said Schult.

He noted his previous experience working alongside Amyx leadership and the company’s “people-first culture and unwavering commitment to customer mission requirements,” which he said called him to the position.

Schult succeeds John Selman , who held the COO position for nearly three years before retiring .