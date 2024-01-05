Amyx Announces Retirement of Chief Operating Officer & Industry Veteran John Selman; William Schaefer Quoted

John Selman, the chief operating officer at management and technical solutions provider Amyx, is retiring.

Amyx, which was acquired by Tetra Tech last year, said Thursday in a press release received by Executive Mosaic, that since joining the company in 2021, Selman had led more than 600 professionals in a variety of fields, including cybersecurity, information technology and program management.

Selman’s retirement brings to a close a three-decade career spanning the private and public sectors. Apart from Amyx, Selman’s other employers include business consulting services provider LMI, IT services and consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton and what was then IT company PPC, which was later acquired by Data Systems Analysts in 2017.

On the government side, Selman served as a legislative assistant in the Connecticut General Assembly, a legislative correspondent within the U.S. Senate and a program manager at the Department of Energy.

Regarding his work at Amyx, Selman expressed pride in helping the company transition to a large business, enter new markets and continue its “legacy of being hyper-focused on employees, customers, and growth.”

For his part, Amyx President and CEO William Schaefer praised the outgoing COO for his energy, leadership and “passion for delivering exceptional customer service and employee development.”

“On behalf of all of us at Amyx, I want to pass along my sincere gratitude to John for his commitment to making Amyx one of the best companies in the industry. We wish John and his family the very best as he transitions into the next exciting phase of his life,” Schaefer added.