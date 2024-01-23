Collaborative Initiatives Define Amentum’s Strategy for the Future, Says VP Seth Eaton

Engineering and project management contractor Amentum ended 2023 with a number of notable accomplishments. Its team is particularly excited about the establishment of a technology council composed of the organization’s foremost technical minds, in an effort to best serve its clients in the public and private sectors alike.

“The Council is the connective tissue for technology across Amentum,” Vice President of Technology Innovation Seth Eaton told ExecutiveBiz. “The Technology Council has worked diligently to drive collaboration across the business.”

The Amentum Technology Council is seen as a venue for the company’s tech leaders to come together and prime its tools and solutions for maximum impact. Last year, it formulated Technology Connection Teams, or TCTs, concentrated groups of experts in specific subject fields that dialogue about best practices and how to most efficiently and helpfully provide customers with the right systems to fit their needs.

The council also launched a podcast called What the Tech? as well as quarterly tech exchanges—forums that give team members the chance to cross-pollinate ideas about emerging technologies and share testimonials from customer interactions.

Looking at the year ahead, Eaton said the company is aiming to accelerate and energize the council further as well as focus on new projects in artificial intelligence and digital engineering.

He highlighted a digital twin the company has developed of a U.S. Navy Columbia-class nuclear submarine used to analyze the entirety of its architecture and systems and an “an augmented-reality remote expert tool that allows real-time, secure remote maintenance support in conflicted locations like Ukraine.”

The possibilities are boundless in terms of what Amentum will be able to offer its clientele going forward, Eaton asserted, especially considering collaborative initiatives like the technology council.

“By continuing to foster this culture of collaboration and technology improvement, we can make a significant impact for our customers, and our world,” Eaton said.