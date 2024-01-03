in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Amentum Lands Navy Contract for Cargo Offload & Discharge Systems Support
Amentum will provide maintenance, instruction, operations and training support services for the U.S. Navy’s cargo offload and discharge systems under a firm-fixed-price contract.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division in Orlando, Florida, launched a competitive procurement process for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and received one offer, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The company will also provide mobile training teams and related support services for federal agencies, including the departments of Defense, Transportation and Agriculture.

The IDIQ contract is valued at $25 million and contract work will be carried out in San Diego through December 2028.

PAE, now part of Amentum following its acquisition in February 2022, secured a Navy contract in 2019 to provide maintenance and training support for the national strategic sealift systems.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

