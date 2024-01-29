in Contract Awards, News

Alpha Omega Books NOAA Data Stewardship Contract; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO, Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega has received a potential five-year, $43 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service (NESDIS) within the agency’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Under the award, Alpha Omega will provide operational support for the organization’s Data Stewardship Division, the Vienna, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Monday.

“Alpha Omega’s growing presence at NOAA reflects our commitment to partnering with the agency to ensure that timely and accurate environmental data and information are securely available. This empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions about protecting life and property,” said Alpha Omega President and CEO Gautam Ijoor.

Contract responsibilities include the delivery and maintenance of tools, systems, policies and procedures. These activities are intended to enable long-term information preservation and dissemination and service delivery for environmental data.

The new award follows earlier NOAA contract wins for Alpha Omega, one of which was issued in May 2023. This five-year follow-on contract is valued at $9.6 million and focuses on technical support, cloud engineering, programming and system and network administration for the agency’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center.

In August 2022, Alpha Omega booked a $56 million contract from NESDIS to provide information technology services. Specific target areas under the contract include system administration, networking, help desk infrastructure, information security, database management and web development for both NOAA and NASA IT systems.

Written by Ireland Degges

