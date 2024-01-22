in Contract Awards, DOD, Foreign Military Sales, News

Allison Transmission to Supply Army, FMS Customers With Enhanced Abrams Tank Transmissions Under $83M Contract

Allison Transmission / LinkedIn
Allison Transmission to Supply Army, FMS Customers With Enhanced Abrams Tank Transmissions Under $83M Contract
Abrams tank modernization

Allison Transmission has secured a one-year, $83.3 million contract to deliver upgraded and new X1100 transmissions for Abrams main battle tanks.

Deliveries will run through December and cover enhancing the armored vehicles used by the U.S. Army and foreign military sales clients in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, the company said Thursday.

Under the upgrade initiative, novel features will be integrated with existing hardware to deliver zero-mileage transmissions for the Abrams System Enhancement Package version 3 tanks.

In December 2022, Allison secured a $51 million contract to equip the Abrams main battle tanks of the Army and international customers with X1100-3B1 transmissions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Abrams Main Battle TankAllison Transmissioncontract awarddeliveryForeign Military SaleGovcontransmission technologyU.S. Armyx1100

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

SaaS Version of Permuta HR Management Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure for Government
SaaS Version of Permuta HR Management Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure for Government
3 Companies Receive Task Orders for NOAA Office of Space Commerce Pathfinder Project
3 Companies Receive Task Orders for NOAA Office of Space Commerce Pathfinder Project