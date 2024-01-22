Allison Transmission to Supply Army, FMS Customers With Enhanced Abrams Tank Transmissions Under $83M Contract

Allison Transmission has secured a one-year, $83.3 million contract to deliver upgraded and new X1100 transmissions for Abrams main battle tanks.

Deliveries will run through December and cover enhancing the armored vehicles used by the U.S. Army and foreign military sales clients in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, the company said Thursday.

Under the upgrade initiative, novel features will be integrated with existing hardware to deliver zero-mileage transmissions for the Abrams System Enhancement Package version 3 tanks.