Accenture, SandboxAQ to Offer AI-Enabled Cryptographic Management Tools via Partnership

Accenture and SandboxAQ have teamed up to help companies and other organizations safeguard data from artificial intelligence-driven cyberthreats and quantum computing-based decryption attacks.

Through the partnership, the companies will use SandboxAQ’s Security Suite to offer AI-enabled cryptographic management capabilities to enable organizations to scan their applications, network traffic and files to protect data from decryption attacks driven by quantum computing, according to a joint release published Tuesday.

Accenture will also help clients use SandboxAQ’s AI and simulation tools and quantum sensing platforms to ensure data security and counter cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“Our collaboration with SandboxAQ will better equip organizations to defend against a myriad of cybersecurity and quantum risks before a cyber adversary can strike,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security.

The two companies are helping a nonprofit health organization reduce its quantum risk by implementing a multiphased approach meant to improve the latter’s quantum security strategy and identify at-risk uses of cryptography across its public networks, vendors and third parties.

SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said the company will also work with Accenture on next-generation AI simulation technologies and other products under the partnership.