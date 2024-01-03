in Contract Awards, News, Space

3 Companies Receive Task Orders for NOAA Office of Space Commerce Pathfinder Project

TraCSS Pathfinder

Three companies were awarded spots on a commercial pathfinder project launched by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce.

Aerospace firms COMSPOC, LeoLabs and Slingshot Aerospace were chosen to provide space situational awareness data and services for the Traffic Coordination System for Space program, NOAA OSC said Friday.

The Consolidated Pathfinder project aims to build a cloud-based platform for commercial and civil space situational awareness and traffic coordination in low-Earth orbit.

OSC utilized the Global Data Marketplace to place the orders with the three companies and may add orders to support data quality monitoring.

“Through this pathfinder, and others to follow, we are working diligently toward incorporating commercial capabilities into TraCSS,” OSC Director Richard DalBello remarked. “The Office of Space Commerce has always championed the government’s use of commercial space capabilities, and it is a core enabler of our own SSA program.” 

Written by Jamie Bennet

