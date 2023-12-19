Verizon Deploys Various Connectivity Services to Back NORAD Santa Tracker Initiative; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon has incorporated C-Band coverage and deployed redundant Wi-Fi and other connectivity platforms and services to support North American Aerospace Defense Command’s initiative of helping children track the whereabouts of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve via a toll-free hotline.

Verizon said Tuesday it will provide 5G connectivity service to the command’s commercial network and supply equipment, including Wi-Fi jetpacks, Cradlepoint routers and Verizon Frontline mobile assets, to enable volunteers to quickly respond to children’s calls as part of the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative.

“This is a special time of year for children all across the world, and we’re proud to say that for over two decades, Verizon has supported the NORAD Tracks Santa Initiative,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon.

“It’s an opportunity to collaborate with a longstanding partner in NORAD, while also bringing joy and tapping into the imaginations of children around the world,” added Hallbach, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

In 2022, NORAD volunteers fielded more than 130,000 phone calls through the hotline.

Verizon will also deploy its Interactive Voice Response system meant to allow children to interact with the tool and know about Santa’s exact location while in flight. In the event that a child fails to reach a contact center volunteer, an automated call management tool can provide information on Santa’s whereabouts.

Nearly 900 in-person volunteers and more than 200 virtual volunteers, including military personnel, Verizon employees and government partners, are expected to participate in the initiative on Dec. 24.