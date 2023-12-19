TrustPoint Selects SpiderOak’s Zero Trust Platform to Boost GNSS System Security

TrustPoint, a developer of next-generation global navigation satellite system products and services, has partnered with cybersecurity services provider SpiderOak to deploy the latter’s zero trust data exchange software for its future GNSS offerings.

Under the partnership, TrustPoint will use SpiderOak’s OrbitSecure software suite to secure all aspects of data storage and transmission for its planned constellation of commercial positioning, navigation and timing satellites, the Dulles, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“Our end to end implementation of OrbitSecure ensures unprecedented security for our GNSS system, setting new standards for cybersecurity, mission resilience, and data reliability,” said Chris DeMay, founder and chief operating officer of TrustPoint.

As part of the agreement, SpiderOak will deploy a scheduled upgrade in the OrbitSecure platform in 2024 to strengthen the security of critical data elements in the PNT service and protect the system from spoofing attacks.